Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LITTU remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000.

