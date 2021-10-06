Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) PT Raised to C$0.31 at Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.31 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 226.32% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:LMR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.10. 145,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,282. The company has a market cap of C$20.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 94.25 and a current ratio of 96.93. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.