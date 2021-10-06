Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

