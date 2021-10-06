Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Given New C$15.06 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$1.31 to C$15.06 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.66% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:LA traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.20. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284. The company has a quick ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66. Los Andes Copper has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$11.11. The company has a market cap of C$222.76 million and a PE ratio of -96.47.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

