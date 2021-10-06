Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Given New C$15.06 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$1.31 to C$15.06 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.66% from the company’s previous close.
CVE:LA traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.20. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284. The company has a quick ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66. Los Andes Copper has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$11.11. The company has a market cap of C$222.76 million and a PE ratio of -96.47.
About Los Andes Copper
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.