LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $162.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.