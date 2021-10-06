LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Purchases £150.62 in Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Helen Buck bought 34 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £150.62 ($196.79).

LON LSL traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 402 ($5.25). The company had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,430. The company has a market capitalization of £422.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 457.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 420.32. LSL Property Services plc has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 512 ($6.69).

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSL. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.