LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 278,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

