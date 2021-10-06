Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Down 2.5%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 1,622,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,681,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

