Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Luxfer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 6.64% of Luxfer worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $560.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

