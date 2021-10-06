Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LYSCF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

