Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
LYSCF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.83.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
