M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Update

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.

MTHRF remained flat at $$71.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. M3 has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

