Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Macy’s worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

M opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

