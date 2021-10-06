Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGTA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $427.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,587,000. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

