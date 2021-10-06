Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.