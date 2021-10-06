MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Position Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of MakeMyTrip worth $76,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 668,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 675,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 248,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,727. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.17. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

