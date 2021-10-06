MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stake Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of MakeMyTrip worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMYT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,727. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

