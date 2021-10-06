Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 577,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of MAPIF remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.