Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.44. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after buying an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 345,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,733,832. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.