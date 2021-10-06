Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,773 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $654,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 736,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. 3,623,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.