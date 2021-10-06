Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.58% from the company’s previous close.
MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
