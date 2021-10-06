Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.58% from the company’s previous close.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

