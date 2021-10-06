MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $500.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.25.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $23.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,893. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $408.01 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

