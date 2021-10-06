MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $500.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $407.64 and last traded at $407.88, with a volume of 1601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.82.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.25.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

