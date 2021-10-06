Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 184 at Morgan Stanley

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

MKS stock traded down GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177.80 ($2.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

