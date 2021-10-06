Marlin (POND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.31 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Marlin has a market cap of $67.31 million and $107.70 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00059753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00096856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,085.79 or 0.99678722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.35 or 0.06435284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.