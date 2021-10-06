Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $6,777,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 470,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

