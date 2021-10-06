Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $390.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.92.

MLM stock opened at $348.11 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

