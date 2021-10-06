Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Stock Price Down 3%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 7,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.81 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.