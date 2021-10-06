Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 3,117,157 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.87% of UBS Group worth $2,064,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UBS Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UBS Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,122. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

