Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 4,979,125 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.00% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,679,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

MS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. 6,911,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

