Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 861,854 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.01% of Analog Devices worth $1,911,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $166.05. 2,731,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

