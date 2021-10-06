Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.60 Billion Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,101,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 293,110 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of The Walt Disney worth $1,599,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

