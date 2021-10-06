Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.89 Billion Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,262,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.95% of The Southern worth $1,891,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,458. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

