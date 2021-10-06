Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.22 Billion Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $2,217,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after buying an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,713,000 after acquiring an additional 273,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

MMC traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

