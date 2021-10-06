Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.29 Billion Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.23% of Fiserv worth $2,286,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $108.48. 2,369,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.