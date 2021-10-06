Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.58 Billion Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,209,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 930,465 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.95% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $2,579,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.12. 2,386,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,095. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 865.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.