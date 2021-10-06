Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.39 Billion Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 161,136 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Facebook worth $3,394,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $333.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,320,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.13 and its 200 day moving average is $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock worth $903,908,471. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

