Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,911 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.81% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $3,299,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,407,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 4,052,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

