Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 435,238 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.25% of Visa worth $5,671,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

