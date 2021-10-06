Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,794,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 876,891 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.04% of Texas Instruments worth $3,614,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 451.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 18,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

