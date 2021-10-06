Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,233,361 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,255,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,233,361 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 7.68% of Cadence Design Systems worth $2,908,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.04. 1,291,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,975. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

