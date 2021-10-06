Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,246 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,375,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 265.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,936.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 141,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,518,000 after acquiring an additional 144,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,747.08. The company had a trading volume of 985,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,436.00 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,801.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,164 shares of company stock valued at $405,088,732. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

