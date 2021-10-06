Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 172,746 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,746 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 7.40% of Nasdaq worth $2,175,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $127,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.64. 949,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,308. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

