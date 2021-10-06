Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 192,304 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,474,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,304 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 8.63% of AON worth $4,649,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $302.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

