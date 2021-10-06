Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 218,353 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,364,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,353 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.64% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $4,009,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $9,611,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,865,000 after purchasing an additional 495,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.34. 7,479,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,279. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $567.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

