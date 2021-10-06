Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 363,497 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,045,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363,497 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.77% of PayPal worth $2,636,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $264.06. 4,308,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

