Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 381,797 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,159,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,797 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.46% of Chubb worth $2,409,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,212. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.