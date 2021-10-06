Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 464,277 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 464,277 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.58% of Cigna worth $2,890,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.26. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.