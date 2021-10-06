Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 64,875 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,875 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.43% of Alphabet worth $6,972,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $30.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,751.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,506.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

