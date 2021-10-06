Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 893,363 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,975,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893,363 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.88% of The Charles Schwab worth $2,473,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

SCHW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. 5,664,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

