Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 970,817 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 970,817 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.17% of Accenture worth $5,932,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.51. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

